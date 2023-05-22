Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $145.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.