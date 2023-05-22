Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Financial Review

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of -1.65, meaning that its share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 34.48% 12.36% 4.82% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talos Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 100.32%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.65 billion 0.96 $381.92 million $6.19 2.05 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas prospects. The firm’s projects include Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage Project and Horizontal Cyclic Steam Stimulation Project. It focuses on developing the existing oil sands land base in the Peace River oil sands area in North Central Alberta. The company was founded on July 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

