Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

TGT traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.72. 1,781,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,192. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

