TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.61. 1,557,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.23. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

