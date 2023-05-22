TCTC Holdings LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

BA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.85. 1,568,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.03 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.