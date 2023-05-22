TCTC Holdings LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.51 on Monday, hitting $288.88. The company had a trading volume of 638,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

