TCTC Holdings LLC Has $41.69 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Linde by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Linde by 537.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

LIN stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.38. The company had a trading volume of 350,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.73 and a 200-day moving average of $340.71. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

