TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.19. 1,533,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.