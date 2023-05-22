TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. 18,207,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,778,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

