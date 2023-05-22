TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.