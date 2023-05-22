TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an underweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TechTarget from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Trading Up 0.3 %

TTGT opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.98. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 981,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.