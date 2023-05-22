Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teekay has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

