Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 323,135 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,135 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. 311,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,505. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

