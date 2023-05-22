Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

FULC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 109,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,687.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

