Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 31,930 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Align Technology by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Align Technology by 481.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after purchasing an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $7.85 on Monday, reaching $298.84. 193,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,082. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.57 and a 200-day moving average of $271.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

