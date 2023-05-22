Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Danaher by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after buying an additional 619,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Danaher by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after buying an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Danaher by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $230.23. 790,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.