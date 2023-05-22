Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,920 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $288.01. 79,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.