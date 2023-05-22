Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $87.20 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $87,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.
In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
