Tekla Capital Management LLC Invests $3 Million in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,390,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 181,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after buying an additional 652,451 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. 55,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,233. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $29.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 158,564 shares of company stock worth $3,354,684 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

