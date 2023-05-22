Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,266. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

