Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 179.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,267 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,201 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,808,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,733,563. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.