Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $300,000. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $7.53 on Monday, hitting $187.67. 101,340,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,248,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.09.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

