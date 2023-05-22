Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.33.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

TSLA opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $570.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

