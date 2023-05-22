Tether Market Cap Reaches $82.93 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Tether has a total market cap of $82.93 billion and approximately $17.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001310 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,919,078,535 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
