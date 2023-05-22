Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.3 %

TPL stock traded up $30.52 on Monday, hitting $1,376.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,496. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,575.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,994.43. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,325.33 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.