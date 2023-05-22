Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Stock Performance
Textainer Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 36,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 20.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.
Featured Articles
