The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 144,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 102,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,007,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CI traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.80. The company had a trading volume of 620,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,549. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

