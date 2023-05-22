The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for about 1.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $34,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $254.51. The stock had a trading volume of 462,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,163. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average is $293.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

