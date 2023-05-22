The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,016,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

