The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 301,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 366,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.66. 8,567,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756,193. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $266.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.