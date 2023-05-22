The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.25. 928,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

