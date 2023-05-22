The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 14,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 170,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

