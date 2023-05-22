The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.74. 2,232,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $352.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

