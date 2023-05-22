The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.2 %

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

NYSE PG traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.74. 2,232,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,303. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

