The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 970

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 915 ($11.38) to GBX 970 ($12.06) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SGE. Numis Securities cut The Sage Group to an “add” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 965 ($12.00) to GBX 880 ($10.95) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.64) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.33 ($10.18).

The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGE stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 863.80 ($10.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,397,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,713. The firm has a market cap of £8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,322.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 869.40 ($10.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 787.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 775.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

