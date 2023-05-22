The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Raised to GBX 860 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.77) to GBX 860 ($10.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $793.71.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SGPYY opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

