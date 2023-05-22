The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,615,776. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

