Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $260.91 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,145,265,456 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

