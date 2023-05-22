THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

