ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $21,605.74 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Patricia Nakache sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $21,605.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,017.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $84,650.23.

ThredUp Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of ThredUp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,482. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 144.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 90,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.