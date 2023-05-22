Threshold (T) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $269.39 million and $6.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.98 or 1.00103416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002419 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,018,516.440763 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02644659 USD and is down -5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,048,388.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.