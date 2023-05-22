TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.00. 55,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 487,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG by 58.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $114,229,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $83,855,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TPG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Down 2.7 %

TPG Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

