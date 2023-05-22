TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,163. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 259,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.