TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.20. Approximately 125,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 320,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 80,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 347,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $791,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

