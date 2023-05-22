TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Alexander G. Warren Sells 2,442 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.57. 182,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

