UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $154.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,773.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $342,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,702 shares of company stock worth $3,240,563. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 161,691 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

