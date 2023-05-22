UIL Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UIL Price Performance

Shares of UTL traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 146.20 ($1.82). 3,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,809. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 0.71. UIL has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.54.

Get UIL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Shillson purchased 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £9,168.03 ($11,403.02). 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.