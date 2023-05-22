Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,692,000 after purchasing an additional 65,624 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 1.5 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of UL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.44. 674,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,741. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

