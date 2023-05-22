Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Cut by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

UNP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 872,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

