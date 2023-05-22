uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,753 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Trading Up 2.3 %

uniQure stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. 29,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,267. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.